Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.92.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after purchasing an additional 476,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $284,880,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

