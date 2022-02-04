Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $60.00. The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 144715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 91,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,542,000 after purchasing an additional 302,502 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.