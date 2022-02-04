Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

