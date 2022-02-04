Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $132.00

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$132.00 and last traded at C$132.00, with a volume of 801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$131.83.

The company has a market cap of C$741.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$123.57.

About Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

