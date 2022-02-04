Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Cap of $5.86 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $46,116.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00293075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,320,888 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.