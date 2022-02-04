Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

