Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

