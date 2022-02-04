Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

