Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Gap Down to $5.59

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $3.81. Electric Last Mile Solutions shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 81,855 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 395,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELMS)
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
