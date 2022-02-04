Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $162.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from $172.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.