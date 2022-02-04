Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

TSE EFN traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.39. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$11.93 and a twelve month high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$244.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

