Elizabeth A. Barrett Sells 8,195 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $28.20.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
