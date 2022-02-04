Elizabeth A. Barrett Sells 8,195 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 173.25%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $12,615,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 39.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 205,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

