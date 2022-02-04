Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital began coverage on Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.48) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ESP stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.24) on Monday. Empiric Student Property has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £554.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

