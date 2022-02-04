Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.