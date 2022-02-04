Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.83-$4.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.380-$5.500 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

