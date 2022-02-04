Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$45.50 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

