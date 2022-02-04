Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Plans $0.28 Dividend

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDVMF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

