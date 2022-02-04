Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.09.

Enerplus stock opened at C$15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -27.28. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$4.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.50.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

