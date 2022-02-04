Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.
ENVA stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,405. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.52.
In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $778,919. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
