Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

ENVA stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,405. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $778,919. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enova International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Enova International worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

