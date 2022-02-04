Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $40.45 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 783,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 3.3% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $40,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

