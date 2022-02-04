Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $168,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in CME Group by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of CME traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.72. The company had a trading volume of 57,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.69 and a 1-year high of $242.30. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $2,470,920 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

