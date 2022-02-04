Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 119,426 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 1.15% of Exact Sciences worth $189,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after acquiring an additional 955,854 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 210.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 405,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,726,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. 32,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,553. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.