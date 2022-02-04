Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Tesla worth $462,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Tesla by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

TSLA traded up $15.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $907.11. 668,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,960,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,016.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $897.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

