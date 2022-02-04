Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,835 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $257,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.59. The company had a trading volume of 57,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $107.86 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.