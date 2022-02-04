Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 84,670 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,478,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 84,670 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 0.6% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.38% of General Motors worth $288,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 938,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,012,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

