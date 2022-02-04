Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,822 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after buying an additional 577,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $416,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EVC opened at $5.82 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

