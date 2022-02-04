EOG Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $8.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Argus boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

