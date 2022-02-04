Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPOKY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

EPOKY opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

