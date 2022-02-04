ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

PLUS traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $45.46. 2,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

