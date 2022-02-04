ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.
ePlus stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. 2,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.74.
In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About ePlus
ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
