ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

ePlus stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. 2,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.74.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

