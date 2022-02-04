Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.98 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 78.98 ($1.06). Approximately 122,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,907,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.04).

A number of research firms recently commented on EQLS. increased their price target on Equals Group from GBX 98 ($1.32) to GBX 99 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Equals Group from GBX 99 ($1.33) to GBX 106 ($1.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £141.64 million and a P/E ratio of -28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.80.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

