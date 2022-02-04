Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

