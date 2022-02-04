Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a report released on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $103.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,926,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after acquiring an additional 93,697 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

