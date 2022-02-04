Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of MANH opened at $126.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.33. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,962,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.