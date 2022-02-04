Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,877 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 127.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 56.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,182 shares of company stock worth $307,417 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.