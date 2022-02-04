ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,014.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 226,369 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

