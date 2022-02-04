Essent Group (ESNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Essent Group to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $45.10 on Friday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

