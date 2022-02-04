Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.14 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS.

Shares of ESS traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.78. 696,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,995. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.67. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $246.29 and a one year high of $359.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

