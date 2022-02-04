Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $355.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.19.

EL opened at $303.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $244.70 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

