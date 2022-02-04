Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CUYTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($47.75) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

CUYTY opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.