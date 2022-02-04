Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 2.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,669,000 after buying an additional 189,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. 231,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,017. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

