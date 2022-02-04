Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 1.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 45,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

