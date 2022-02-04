Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,865 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

AG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 121,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,344. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 0.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

