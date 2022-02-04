Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 81,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,114,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,548,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,739,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,647,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vtex alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

VTEX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 12,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,448. Vtex has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.