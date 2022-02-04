European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of EWCZ traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $24.39. 252,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $13,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

