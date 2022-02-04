Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Issues Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.73%.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.05. 204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,578. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $240.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evans Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.