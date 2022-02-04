Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Issues Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.73%.
NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.05. 204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,578. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $240.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evans Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.
