Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EVAX stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

