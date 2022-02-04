Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 378,254 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,044 shares of company stock worth $25,235,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $183.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.