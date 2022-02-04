Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Exterran by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Exterran by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Exterran by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 67,826 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Exterran by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

