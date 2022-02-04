F3Logic LLC Acquires 8,416 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after buying an additional 862,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amcor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,320,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 967,401 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 476,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,376. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

